Are you ready for a ride on The RIDDLER Mindbender?

Riddle us this: what takes riders 80 feet into the air at 50 miles per hour, then drops them into a series of truly stomach-flipping loops?

You’ll find the answer at Six Flags Over Georgia — just follow the sounds of the screams!

The RIDDLER Mindbender officially opens to the public on Saturday, September 18th, but we got the chance to try it out live on Good Day Atlanta a day early. First opened back in 1978 as Mind Bender — and known as the world's first triple-loop roller coaster — the ride has been re-themed and completely refurbished; park officials say the ride now features three new trains, a new control system, and has been re-tracked for a smoother ride. And, of course, who can miss the neon paint, which immediately brings to mind the look of Gotham City villain The Riddler?

The opening of The RIDDLER Mindbender coincides with this year’s Six Flags Fright Fest, which runs on select dates through October 31st and fills the Austell park with "scare zones," haunted attractions, and spooky live shows.

For more information on The RIDDLER Mindbender and Six Flags Over Georgia, click here. And click the video player to check out our live ride on Good Day Atlanta!

