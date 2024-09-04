Expand / Collapse search

Single-engine plane crashes in Paulding County during training flight

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 4, 2024 6:22pm EDT
Paulding County
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Federal authorities are investigating a single-engine plane crash in Paulding County. 

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, a Grumman American AA-5 airplane crashed into a wooded area around 2:17 p.m. Wednesday. 

The site was about 5 miles east of the Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport. 

The NTSB reports the plane was performing a training flight at the time. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

It was not immediately known how many people were aboard or their condition. 

The NTSB asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash to email investigators at witness@ntsb.gov

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.