Silver City Amber Alert: Search for 15-year-old North Carolina girl

article

The Brief An Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Geydi Hernandez Fernandez in Silver City, North Carolina. She is described as 5'3", 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing jean shorts and a red shirt with a bear on it. Geydi may be with two other people, but their identities and vehicle details are unknown.



An Amber Alert has been issued in North Carolina for a 15-year-old girl.

Geydi Hernandez Fernandez was last seen in Silver City, North Carolina.

What we know:

Geydi Hernandez Fernandez is five feet three inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing jeans shorts and a red shirt with a bear on it.

She has a Jordan Matthews High School laptop with her.

She may be with two other people.

What we don't know:

It was not clear who those people were.

A description of the vehicle she was in was not released.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or the Silver City Police Department at 919-742-5626.