Silver City Amber Alert: Search for 15-year-old North Carolina girl
SILVER CITY, NC - An Amber Alert has been issued in North Carolina for a 15-year-old girl.
Geydi Hernandez Fernandez was last seen in Silver City, North Carolina.
What we know:
Geydi Hernandez Fernandez is five feet three inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing jeans shorts and a red shirt with a bear on it.
She has a Jordan Matthews High School laptop with her.
She may be with two other people.
What we don't know:
It was not clear who those people were.
A description of the vehicle she was in was not released.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees her should call 911 or the Silver City Police Department at 919-742-5626.
The Source: The details and photos in this article were provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This article is being reported out of Atlanta.