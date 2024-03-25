Sign appears to be cause of fire at McDonald's on Northside Drive

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Firefighters responded to a fire at a McDonald's restaurant near Northside Drive NW and 10th Street on Monday morning.

The fire appears to have been caused by a sign on the back of the building. The fire caused damage to the roof and the rear of the restaurant.

The restaurant was evacuated during the incident.

The restaurant will most likely be closed until repairs have been made. No injuries were reported.