2 arrested after Gwinnett County home invasion, shots fired at police

Police said a man fired shots at officers as he and a woman fled the scene of a Gwinnett County home invasion. Both have since been arrested.

Jesus Daniel Bibiano Ruiz, 25, of Buford and Wendy Perez, 30, of Arkansas, were both charges with home invasion, kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle, and armed robbery. Bibiano Ruiz faces an additional charge of aggravated assault against law enforcement.

Officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Chappell Lane in Doraville after a report two people forced their way into the home.

When officers pulled up to the scene, police said Bibiano Ruiz fired shots from a car at officers as Perez drove away. Investigators later learned the car belonged to the homeowner.

Perez eventually stopped the car at Spalding Lane in Sandy Springs and was immediately taken into custody. Bibiano Ruiz was taken into custody a short time later with the help of the K9 unit.

No one was injured.

Both admitted to being at the victim’s home when questioned by investigators.

They were booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center.