Shoppers back for a '2nd helping' at Roswell Christkindlmarket

One of last year’s most popular holiday experiences is back — and if you thought the Roswell Christkindlmarket was filled with incredible gift ideas last holiday season, wait until you see what’s for sale this time around!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours meeting the vendors at this year’s Roswell Christkindlmarket, which is open daily through Dec, 22 at Bulloch Hall in Roswell. This is the second year of the event, which is inspired by the famed open-air German Christmas markets and features dozens of vendors in tiny wooden stalls selling seasonal crafts, food, and drinks (including our favorite, the homemade mulled wine!).

Oh, and did we mention that the Jolly Old Elf himself is a big fan of the Roswell Christkindlmarket? He is, indeed, and kids can get their pictures with Santa on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. — no reservations necessary!

Bulloch Hall is located at 180 Bulloch Avenue in Roswell, and market hours are 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Admission to the market is free, and pets are allowed on leashes. For more information on the market, click here.

So, did we get any Christmas shopping done this morning? You better believe it! Click the video player in this article for a look at this year’s selection!