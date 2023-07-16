Shooting victim flags down ambulance in SW Atlanta

article

Police are investigating a shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex that sent one man to the hospital Saturday night.

Officials say the shooting happened at around 9:25 p.m. at the Pavillion Place apartments on the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the victim had flagged down a Grady ambulance in the area and was already on the way to the hospital.

Police have not released the victim's identity or given an update on his condition.

Investigators worked at the complex into the night to try and learn what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.