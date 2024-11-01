Shooting at Sandy Springs hotel leaves one woman injured, person of interest in custody

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Sandy Springs Police Department )

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday night at a local hotel, leaving a woman hospitalized.

Sandy Springs police responded to the scene at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 30, after receiving reports of a woman shot in the abdomen. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where she remains in stable condition, according to officials.

Detectives from the Sandy Springs Police Department Criminal Investigations Division arrived at the hotel shortly after the incident and assumed control of the investigation. They have since identified a person of interest, who has been taken itody custody and arrested..

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were immediately available.