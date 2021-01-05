1 injured in shooting outside gas station in DeKalb County

article

Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a gas station Tuesday evening in DeKalb County.

The incident happened at the BP gas station, located near the intersection of Redan Road and South Hairston Road.

According to DeKalb County Police, when officers arrived they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No further information was released. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more and will continue to bring you updates on this story.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.