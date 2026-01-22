2 dead after shooting at troubled DeKalb County apartment complex

The Brief Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Brannon Hill complex in DeKalb County. No details yet on victims, conditions, or possible suspects. Officers remained on scene for hours as the investigation continued.



Police in DeKalb County are investigating a fatal shooting at the Brannon Hill condominium complex off Memorial Drive.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. Jan. 22 at the Brannon Hill complex. Police initially confirmed there had been a shooting, but did not say if anyone was injured. Shortly before 6 a.m., FOX 5 Atlanta was able to confirm that two men had been killed.

Investigators have not said what led up to the gunfire or whether any suspects are in custody. Police indicated the investigation is focused near the back of the complex, an area described as difficult to access due to its enclosed layout.

The Brannon Hill complex has a long history of public safety concerns, including previous shootings, murders and fatal fires. Some buildings at the complex are abandoned, and there have been past discussions about redeveloping or demolishing the property, though residents still live there.

PREVIOUS STORIES

What's next:

DeKalb County Police Department said additional information will be released as it becomes available. Check back here for updates to this story.