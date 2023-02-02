Pregnant woman, unborn child critically injured in shooting at DeKalb County apartments

article

A pregnant mother and her unborn child are in critical condition after a shooting early Thursday morning in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County police tell FOX 5 that they were called to the Brannon Hill Condominiums on the 6600 block of Singleton Lane around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

At the scene, police found the woman shot at least once.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital.

"The victim was pregnant at the time of the shooting and once she arrived at the hospital doctors took over her care," the DeKalb County police said in a statement. "The baby was not delivered on scene."

At this time, both victims are in critical condition.

Investigators have not released information about what led up to the shooting and have not identified the victim.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the DeKalb County Police Department.