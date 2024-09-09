Shooting in Gresham Park community under investigation

Image 1 of 9 ▼ DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Flintwood Drive in the Gresham Park community on Sept. 9, 2024. (FOX 5)

A man was rushed to the hospital on Monday evening after a shooting in the Gresham Park community of DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived at 7:40 p.m. to the 1900 block of Flintwood Drive, just off Gresham Road, after a report of a wanted person in the area.

Investigators say officers found the person in the backyard, and before he could be taken into custody, he pulled out a gun and shot himself in the head.

Medics transported him to a nearby hospital, as he had sustained life-threatening injuries. His condition was not immediately known at the time.

The identity of the man and reason for being wanted have not been released.