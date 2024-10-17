Expand / Collapse search

Shooting along Wesley Chapel Road under investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 17, 2024
DeKalb County police investigate a shooting along Wesley Chapel Road at Snapfinger Woods Drive on Oct. 17, 2024.  (FOX 5)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting along Wesley Chapel Road near Snapfinger Woods Drive. 

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 3 p.m. and spotted a car with bullet holes, which was being loaded onto a flatbed tow truck. One southbound lane of Wesley Chapel Road and the turn lane in front of Church’s Chicken was blocked by crime scene tape. 

Outside confirming officers are investigating a shooting, DeKalb County police have not released details about the incident, including if there were any injuries or if anyone was in custody. 

FOX 5 is working to gather more details. 

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.