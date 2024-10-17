Shooting along Wesley Chapel Road under investigation
DeKalb County police investigate a shooting along Wesley Chapel Road at Snapfinger Woods Drive on Oct. 17, 2024. (FOX 5)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting along Wesley Chapel Road near Snapfinger Woods Drive.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 3 p.m. and spotted a car with bullet holes, which was being loaded onto a flatbed tow truck. One southbound lane of Wesley Chapel Road and the turn lane in front of Church’s Chicken was blocked by crime scene tape.
Outside confirming officers are investigating a shooting, DeKalb County police have not released details about the incident, including if there were any injuries or if anyone was in custody.
FOX 5 is working to gather more details.
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.