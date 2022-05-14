Shooters used scooters during crime that led to deadly Atlanta shooting, police say

Video released this week shows two people riding scooters through a southeast Atlanta apartment garage last month. The two are wanted for killing a man and injuring a woman in a shooting after the couple interrupted the pair as they broke into vehicles.

The shooting happened on April 22 a little after 4:30 p.m. at the Auburn Glen apartments located at 49 Boulevard SE.

The surveillance video shows the pair going floor-by-floor of the apartment garage checking to see if the vehicles parked there were unlocked. They were all alone until they reached the fourth floor. That is when the man and woman tried to stop the pair.

Police said the 31-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were shot. The man was rushed in critical condition to the hospital where he later died. The extent of the woman's injuries were not known. The names of the individuals have not been released.

The pair were riding Bird Scooters, police said.

During an appearance before the with the Atlanta City Council the following week, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant spoke about the crime trend of young offenders stealing scooters to aid them in committing crimes like this. Chief Bryant said some young people have figured out how to "hack" into the vehicle to get it running.

"It is becoming a serious problem," Bryant said.

The chief said a day after the shooting at the apartment complex on Boulevard, police responded to a shooting among teens near Centennial Olympic Park. It happened at the Waffle House near the intersection of John Portman Boulevard and Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW. Five teenagers, three males and two females, ranging from the age of 15 to 19 were shot. At the scene, police found scooters scattered around on the ground.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.