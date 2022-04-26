Atlanta BeltLine crime: Kid points gun at witness recording group stealing scooter

Atlanta police said a minor pointed a gun at someone witnessing them trying to steal a rental scooter from a woman on the Atlanta BeltLine.

Police said the incident happened on April 22, when a woman rented a scooter with her phone on the Eastside BeltLine Trail.

After she rented the scooter, police said a group of minors took it from her and snatched her phone.

A woman who witnessed the altercation allegedly began recording the incident on her phone and urged the victim to call the police.

One of the suspects demanded she stop recording and pointed a gun at her boyfriend when she refused, police said.

The suspects left the scene and no one was injured.

Police haven't identified any suspects but have spoken to all the people involved in the incident. Police said the investigation is still active.