Shiloh High student arrested after pocketknife altercation injures two

The Brief A student at Shiloh High School was arrested after injuring a classmate and a teacher with a pocketknife during an altercation. Both the injured student and teacher received medical attention but did not require hospitalization. Principal Cappy Douglass emphasized that violence and weapons are unacceptable and will not be tolerated at the school.



A student at Shiloh High School was arrested on Monday.

Officials say the student injured a classmate and a teacher with a pocketknife during an altercation, school officials confirmed.

The backstory:

On Monday, a serious incident unfolded at Shiloh High School, leading to the arrest of a student. The altercation began as a dispute between two students, which escalated when one of the students used a pocketknife to injure the other. A teacher who attempted to intervene was also injured in the process. Both the injured student and teacher received medical attention, though fortunately, neither required hospitalization.

What we know:

Principal Cappy Douglass confirmed the details of the incident and emphasized the school's stance on violence and weapons. "We are taking this situation very seriously," Douglass stated, underscoring that such behavior is "absolutely unacceptable" and will not be tolerated at Shiloh High School. The student involved was taken into custody and now faces criminal charges, along with the maximum disciplinary consequences the school can impose.

What they're saying:

In a statement to parents and staff, Principal Douglass praised the swift actions of school administrators, which helped prevent the situation from escalating further. The school has reiterated the importance of safety and encouraged students and parents to report any safety concerns. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the "GCPS Tips" app or online at P3Campus.com/5105.

What's next:

School officials are actively reminding the community about the resources available for reporting safety issues.