Shiloh High, neighboring schools lock down in response to report someone fired weapon, principal says

article

Multiple schools in Gwinnett County were locked down after a person may have fired a weapon on a high school campus, the principal said.

The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday at Shiloh High School in Snellville, and principal Danyel Dollard said in a letter to families of Shiloh students and staff that "no one was hurt, and all school buses had left campus before the incident took place."

She said Shiloh High and neighboring schools were placed on a soft lockdown. Students were not permitted to leave until the police signaled "all clear."

GWINNETT COUNTY SCHOOL PLACED ON LOCKDOWN AFTER WEAPON REPORTED ON CAMPUS

"In an abundance of caution, additional SROs and Gwinnett County Police will remain on campus until the situation is resolved," Dollard wrote. "Again, the steps we took this afternoon were precautionary. All of our students and staff members are safe."

Police at the scene of Shiloh High School on Oct. 21, 2022, after someone may have fired a weapon, according to school officials.

Gwinnett County police said the suspect left the area. Gwinnett County Public Schools police are investigating and Gwinnett County Police Department officers are assisting.

The Shiloh Generals football team was scheduled to host the Gainesville Red Elephants. Officials haven't provided additional details about the football game.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.