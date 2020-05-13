Sheriff searching for possible video of 83-year-old Georgia woman's murderer

Deputies are asking for help in their search for the killer of an 83-year-old woman in her Carroll County home.

Barbara Gibson was shot to death in her home.

Officials say Barbara Gibson was shot to death at her home on the 1900 block of Burwell Mount Zion Road on Saturday between 5 and 9 p.m.

Deputies told FOX 5 Gibson would call family members around 8 p.m. every night to check-in, and when she didn't call they got worried.

A friend went to check on Gibson and found her dead.

MORE: Homicide investigation underway after body found in Carroll County home

Officials are now asking any members of the public who live in the vicinity of the map below to contact police if they have a Ring Camera or security camera that has a clear view of their street.

If you live in this area and have a camera with a view of the street, please contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Advertisement

If you have any video during the time period on Saturday, please call Stephanie Letourneau of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 770-830-5916 ext. 2230 or email her at sletourneau@carrollsheriff.com.

Individuals will need to submit their name, address, phone number, and camera type so that the Sheriff's Office can send an investigator to collect the video.

"Please help assist us in providing her family some closure and to put Mrs. Barbara's killer behind bars," the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts