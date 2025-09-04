Sheriff praises resilience at one-year mark of Apalachee shooting

The Brief Barrow County marked one year since the Apalachee High School shooting with a "Day of Prevailing Love." Sheriff Judd Smith praised students and staff for honoring victims through service and resilience. The day included community projects, mental health sessions, and a vigil at the school flagpole.



One year after the tragic mass shooting at Apalachee High School, the Barrow County community gathered Thursday to reflect, honor the victims, and continue the process of healing.

What we know:

The Sept. 4, 2024, shooting claimed the lives of two students, Mason Skimmerhorn and Cristian Angulo, and two teachers, Christina Amaya and another staff member. Nine others were injured.

On Thursday, the school held what leaders called a "Day of Prevailing Love." The day featured community service projects, wellness activities, and mental health support sessions aimed at giving students and staff space to process the tragedy together.

What they're saying:

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said he is not surprised to see the community respond with compassion and resilience. "We teach our community to give to others in tragedy, and I’m not surprised at all the amount of kids that are there," Smith said. "I’m not surprised at all that the kids and the staff came up with the idea to serve others, in honor of the four that they lost. That’s who we are. Even though this evil person took from our families, we give to others."

What's next:

While attendance was lighter than a typical school day, the staff parking lot was full as teachers and administrators showed their support. The day’s events will conclude with a vigil at 7 p.m. at the school flagpole, which became a memorial site in the days following the shooting.

The remembrance underscores both the grief that remains and the determination of the Barrow County community to honor those lost through service and support.