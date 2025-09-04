Lawmakers, students honor victims of Apalachee shooting at Capitol

The Brief Georgia lawmakers, students, and advocates marked one year since the Apalachee High School shooting with a remembrance at the State Capitol. Students and families shared ongoing struggles and called for more action on school safety and gun violence prevention. State Sen. Frank Ginn emphasized mental health and safe firearm storage as key areas for progress.



Georgia Democrats, students, and gun safety advocates gathered at the State Capitol on Wednesday to mark one year since the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School. The somber remembrance honored the two students and two teachers killed in the tragedy and reflected on how to prevent similar violence in the future.

What we know:

Current and former students shared how the shooting continues to affect them, noting that some are still struggling to heal and live in fear of more gun violence. Advocates who have been pushing for legislative change said new school safety measures passed this year represent progress, but more work remains.

What they're saying:

State Sen. Frank Ginn, who represents Barrow County, said the state must prioritize addressing mental health issues alongside strengthening safety laws. "I think HB 268 is a great start, and I’m hoping they expand more in looking into threats made across Georgia," Ginn said. "We need to do something to protect each school and each community."

Ginn, a longtime supporter of Second Amendment rights, said the focus should not be on restricting gun ownership but on ensuring firearms are stored safely and out of reach of children. He pointed to the prosecution of a Barrow County father whose son carried out the Apalachee High shooting, saying accountability for unsafe storage is an important step.

Speakers at the event emphasized that whether through mental health initiatives, safe storage laws, or broader legislation, the goal remains the same: preventing gun violence and ensuring no community has to endure a similar tragedy.