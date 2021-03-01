Sheriff: Georgia mother charged with murder of 7-year-old child

article

Deputies have charged a Georgia mother with the murder of her 7-year-old child Monday.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home on the 1,200 block of Riverwalk Road in Bishop, Georgia around 7:20 a.m.

When they got to the scene, officials discovered the body of 7-year-old Maddox Jones.

While investigators have not said what led them to believe the death was suspicious, officials say they began working the scene.

Deputies arrested the child's mother, 36-year-old Alison Jones, and charged her with murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault.

The Morgan County woman is currently held at the county's detention center without bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

