Sheriff fires 2 deputies for 'inaction' during deadly shooting

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has announced he's firing two deputies and demoting a third after their "inactions" surrounding a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m., authorities said a man was shot and killed at The Oasis event center while trying to break up a fight. Investigators quickly apprehended Jorge Beltran, 17, and charged the teen with murder.

"While the special forces did an excellent job capturing the murder suspect within 48 hours, there were inactions by some of my personnel that was unacceptable," Hill said in a news release Tuesday morning.

According to Sheriff Hill, two of his deputies, a captain and a sergeant, were working off-duty at The Oasis without agency approval when the fight broke out. The sheriff said someone asked the deputies to come inside and once they went in the fatal shot was fired.

"Both deputies turned around and fled out of the door along with the fleeing crowd," Hill said. "To make matters worse, both of them failed to render aid to the victim."

Hill said a sheriff's office lieutenant responded to the shooting, was informed of what happened, then failed to properly notify the command staff.

Hill said he planned on firing the captain and the sergeant and demoted the lieutenant two ranks down to a deputy.

