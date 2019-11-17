Authorities arrest teen murder suspect in Clayton County

A teen murder suspect wanted in a deadly shooting over the weekend has been arrested.

Monday morning, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 17-year-old Jorge Beltran.

Beltran is accused of shooting and killing a man at The Oasis event center on Jonesboro Road around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the victim was trying to break up a fight or some type of dispute between the suspect and another individual. That’s when, investigators say he was shot by Beltran.



“It’s just tragic,” said Gregory Owens who works nearby.



“I had just walked through here last night whenever I got off of work. The whole parking lot was crowded,” said Haley Perkins who works nearby.



The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear but according to the manager it happened inside. It was all captured on surveillance video which is now being reviewed by investigators.



The name of the victim has not been released.