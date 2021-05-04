Sheriff: Deputies seize pound of meth at Forsyth County traffic stop

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, White County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Pickens County, Clarke County, Haralson County, Heard County
8
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 AM EDT until FRI 9:46 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 2:30 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Hall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:34 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:40 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 2:15 PM EDT, White County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, DeKalb County

Sheriff: Deputies seize pound of meth at Forsyth County traffic stop

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Forsyth County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A traffic stop in Forsyth County has ended with one man in custody and the seizure of around one pound of methamphetamine.

Officials say the stop happened on Hendrix Road at around 6:43 on April 29.

The deputy pulled the car over for suspended registration and officials say they began to search the vehicle becoming suspicious.

During their search, the deputy reportedly found a backpack that contained a digital scale, plastic baggies, one gram of methamphetamine wrapped in a receipt, and a package containing about 1 pound of methamphetamine. 

The passenger in the car, identified as 38-year-old Todd Mooney of Dawson County, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.

Mooney is now in custody at the Forsyth County Jail without bond.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.