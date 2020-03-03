Sheriff: 3 killed in Oconee County plane crash

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said three people are dead after a single-engine plane crash in a remote part of the county on Tuesday afternoon.

The plane crashed about 1,550-feet off of Elder Road just south of Maxey Raod. The FAA said they lost contact with the 1984 Piper Malibu Mirage around 4:35 p.m. as it flew from Columbia, South Carolina to Tuskaloosa, Alabama.

Initial reports from deputies were the plane was "fully involved, secondary explosions." Emergency crews have not elaborated on those initial comments.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the area where the plane went down around 5:45 p.m. and could see multiple crews canvassing a wooded area.

The plane came to rest near an unnamed lake between two homes off Elder Road. Crews were forced to get to the wreck from driveway while one of those homes while also using a private property access across the street from the end of Berta Drive, trudging more than 800-feet into the woods.

Advertisement

Further details have not been released. FOX 5 is working to gather more information.

The names of those killed have not been released.

The FAA and NTSB will be investigating.