Sheriff: 2 charged with murder in deadly Coweta County shooting

Coweta County deputies have arrested two men accused of being connected to a deadly shootout at a home Friday night.

Officials say on Friday around 11:25 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Belk Road.

At the scene, deputies found a man and woman who had both been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, but the woman was able to identify a suspect and describe a vehicle involved in the shooting.

Shortly afterward, officials say the suspect, identified as Dezmin Jennings, walked into Piedmont Newnan Hospital to get treatment for two gunshot wounds.

After being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital, Jennings was taken to the sheriff's office and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

A second suspect, Corey Coleman, was discovered the next day after deputies located the vehicle connected to the shooting.

After speaking with Coleman, he was charged with felony murder with additional charges pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

