Car break-ins lead to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say

Police say a series of car break-ins may have led to a deadly shooting overnight in DeKalb County.

Investigators say shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a person shot on the 3400 block of Shepherds Path.

At the scene, police found a man in his 30s who was critically injured. Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

Shortly after responding to the call, officers were called to another shooting report close by on the 4700 block of Flat Shoals Parkway. There, they found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound across from the nearby Waffle House.

The teen was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Detectives believe the teen and possibly two other suspects were breaking into cars in the neighborhood shortly before the shootings.

According to investigators, the first victim went outside to get something from his car and discovered the suspects, which led to a confrontation and a shootout.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved or said if the teen will be charged once he recovers.

The investigation is ongoing.