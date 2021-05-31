Shepherd’s Men mark Memorial Day with run from Athens to Atlanta

article

The Shepherd’s Men Run, Ruck, and Swim event wrapped up Monday in Atlanta after a week of commemorative events.

The series of events kicked off Sunday, May 23 in Baltimore with a 5K run. Cities in Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia then join the long list of events that include stair climb events, swims, and ruck, where participants wear a 22-pound weighted flak jacket symbolizing the 22 veterans who take their lives each day.

In north Georgia, events kicked off early in Athens with two runners leaving the Varsity in Athens and ran a leapfrog movement in twos to the Varsity in Atlanta.

Then a 5K was held from the Varsity at 1 p.m.

Organizers designed the events to support research and treatment for veterans with traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder, also known as PTSD.

The Shepherd’s Men Run, Ruck and Swim wrapped up on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta. (FOX 5)

Those organizers spoke about what Memorial Day means to them.

"Well, it's certainly not a day to, you know, to thank a veteran, to fire up the barbeque grill, or have a pool party, it's a day to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, those that have given their last full measure of devotion so we can all remain free," said Travis Ellis, Shepherd's Men co-founder.

The day of remembrance ended at Reformation Brewery where families shared stories and toasted to the memories of their loved ones.

Those who would like to learn more about Shepherd’s Men can visit shepherdsmen.com.

