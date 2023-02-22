Clayton County police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

article

Clayton County police are asking the public's help finding a 12-year-old boy who has been missing for over half a day.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 12-year-old Shemar Butts.

Officials say Butts was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home on the 1100 block of Knight Chase Drive in Stockbridge.

The missing boy is described as being 5 feet tall with a weight of around 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and a black afro.

Butts was last known to be wearing black sweatpants and black and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information about where Shemar could be, call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.