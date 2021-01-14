Shelter: Dozens of dogs rescued from Toccoa property

article

The Atlanta Humane Society has received dozens of dogs found in a single property in Stephens County.

In total, the shelter's Animal Protection Unit says they picked up 29 dogs discovered on the property in Toccoa by the Toccoa Stephens County Humane Center.

According to the shelter, the dogs were urine-stained and lived in outdoor sheds and a trailer on the property.

The dogs involved are large mixes-breeds who are mostly adults. Officials say they have various medical needs including mange and neurological needs.

Currently, the dogs are being treated at the Humane Society's West Midtown location while officials make various medical plans for each individual animal.

No charges are expected for the owner of the property, who has not been identified.

