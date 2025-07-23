Man accused of soliciting sex from minor in Sharpesburg grocery store bathroom
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Coweta County Sheriff’s investigators say they arrested Brad Bernstein, 47, of Peachtree City, for allegedly trying to solicit sex in a Publix bathroom from a minor. He is charged with solicitation of sodomy of someone under 18 years old.
What they're saying:
Investigators say this happened at a brand-new Publix grocery store in Sharpsburg near the county line with Fayette County. They say the 16-year-old told the store manager that while he was in a bathroom stall someone slipped him a note offering a sex act and asking to be followed on Snapchat.
They say they identified the suspect through a surveillance video that showed him shopping, paying for his groceries and then entering the bathroom.
"The 16-year-old reported that an unidentified male passed a note into his stall asking to perform oral sex and asking to be followed on Snapchat, said Sgt. Chris Ricketson.
That led to Coweta County investigators to take out a warrant for Bernstein’s arrest. Peachtree Police conducted a traffic stop on Bernstein’s car and took him into custody.
What you can do:
Investigators say they’d like to hear from the public if they have any additional information about Brad Bernstein.
If you have any information, contact the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
The Source: The Coweta County Sheriff's Office provided the details for this article.