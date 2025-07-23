Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of soliciting sex from minor in Sharpesburg grocery store bathroom

By
Published  July 23, 2025 6:35pm EDT
Peachtree City
FOX 5 Atlanta
Coweta County sheriff’s investigators say they arrested a Peachtree City man for allegedly trying to solicit sex in a Publix bathroom from minor.

The Brief

    • Coweta County Sheriff’s investigators took out an arrest warrant for a man identified from surveillance footage leaving a Publix grocery store in Sharpesburg after allegedly soliciting sex from a minor in a bathroom.
    • Peachtree City Police arrested Brad Bernstein during a traffic stop and turned him over to Coweta authorities.
    • A 16-year-old boy told deputies a man slipped a note into his bathroom stall at Publix asking for a sex act and to be followed on social media

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Coweta County Sheriff’s investigators say they arrested Brad Bernstein, 47, of Peachtree City, for allegedly trying to solicit sex in a Publix bathroom from a minor. He is charged with solicitation of sodomy of someone under 18 years old.

What they're saying:

Investigators say this happened at a brand-new Publix grocery store in Sharpsburg near the county line with Fayette County. They say the 16-year-old told the store manager that while he was in a bathroom stall someone slipped him a note offering a sex act and asking to be followed on Snapchat.

They say they identified the suspect through a surveillance video that showed him shopping, paying for his groceries and then entering the bathroom.

"The 16-year-old reported that an unidentified male passed a note into his stall asking to perform oral sex and asking to be followed on Snapchat, said Sgt. Chris Ricketson.

That led to Coweta County investigators to take out a warrant for Bernstein’s arrest. Peachtree Police conducted a traffic stop on Bernstein’s car and took him into custody.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office released this surveillance video showing a Peachtree City man who investigators say solicited a child under 18 for sex at a Sharpsburg grocery store.

What you can do:

Investigators say they’d like to hear from the public if they have any additional information about Brad Bernstein.

If you have any information, contact the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Source: The Coweta County Sheriff's Office provided the details for this article. 

