Man accused of soliciting sex from minor in Sharpesburg grocery store bathroom

The Brief Coweta County Sheriff’s investigators took out an arrest warrant for a man identified from surveillance footage leaving a Publix grocery store in Sharpesburg after allegedly soliciting sex from a minor in a bathroom. Peachtree City Police arrested Brad Bernstein during a traffic stop and turned him over to Coweta authorities. A 16-year-old boy told deputies a man slipped a note into his bathroom stall at Publix asking for a sex act and to be followed on social media



Coweta County Sheriff’s investigators say they arrested Brad Bernstein, 47, of Peachtree City, for allegedly trying to solicit sex in a Publix bathroom from a minor. He is charged with solicitation of sodomy of someone under 18 years old.

What they're saying:

Investigators say this happened at a brand-new Publix grocery store in Sharpsburg near the county line with Fayette County. They say the 16-year-old told the store manager that while he was in a bathroom stall someone slipped him a note offering a sex act and asking to be followed on Snapchat.

They say they identified the suspect through a surveillance video that showed him shopping, paying for his groceries and then entering the bathroom.

"The 16-year-old reported that an unidentified male passed a note into his stall asking to perform oral sex and asking to be followed on Snapchat, said Sgt. Chris Ricketson.

That led to Coweta County investigators to take out a warrant for Bernstein’s arrest. Peachtree Police conducted a traffic stop on Bernstein’s car and took him into custody.

What you can do:

Investigators say they’d like to hear from the public if they have any additional information about Brad Bernstein.

If you have any information, contact the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.