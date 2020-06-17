Shaky Knees Music Festival canceled for 2020

article

Another major music festival is canceling its plans for 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Shaky Knees music festival, originally scheduled for early May before getting a mid-October date, announced Wednesday it is canceling its 2020 lineup.

In a statement released Wednesday, organizers wrote in part:

"Shaky Knees Music Festival will not take place in 2020. While we are disappointed to share this news, the health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community remains our top priority. Our gratitude goes out to the artists and fans who planned to join us this year, and we thank you all for your understanding."

The festival that drew such names Beck, Jimmy Eat World, and The Avett Brothers will be back in 2021, promoters promise.

Promoters said ticket purchases will be automatically refunded within the next 30 business days.

Tuesday, the organizers of the Midtown Music Festival also decided to cancel their 2020 dates.