Atlanta's Shaky Knees Festival headliners announced, tickets on sale Feb. 27

My Chemical Romance, Blink-182, and Deftones will headline the 12th annual Shaky Knees Music Festival, scheduled for Sept. 19-21 at its new location, Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta.

The festival lineup includes more than 50 performances spread across four stages. Highlights include Vampire Weekend, Cage The Elephant, Alabama Shakes, The Black Keys, Sublime, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Public Enemy, Lucy Dacus, Devo, Pixies, TV On The Radio, The All-American Rejects, Idles, and a highly anticipated return performance from Lenny Kravitz—his first show in Atlanta in nearly seven years.

Fans interested in early ticket access can sign up at ShakyKneesFestival.com to receive an SMS code for the presale, which begins Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. ET. Ticket options include single-day and three-day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum passes. Layaway plans are available starting at $25 down for a limited time.