Severely emaciated puppy abandoned in metal cage in freezing weather, $5K reward offered

The Brief An emaciated mixed-breed puppy resembling a labradoodle was abandoned in a metal cage in freezing temperatures in Cobb County. Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the person responsible for abandoning the dog. Video footage shows an unidentified man leaving the dog in a cage without food, water, or bedding near a home on Forest Lane SE.



An emaciated dog was abandoned in a metal cage in freezing temperatures in Cobb County.

Now, Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a $5,000 reward to find the person responsible.

What we know:

The dog was found near a home on Forest Lane SE near Terrell Mill Road SE on Feb. 21.

Video captured the moment an unidentified man abandoned the dog in a cage that lacked food, water, or bedding. The man walked the cage up to a door and then ran from the scene.

Investigators say the outside temperature was hovering around 30 to 32 degrees.

The extremely emaciated canine is described as a mixed-breed puppy, resembling a labradoodle.

This image shows an emaciated dog was abandoned in a metal cage in freezing temperatures in Cobb County on Feb. 21, 2025. (Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta )

The dog was found by a good Samaritan and brought to the Cobb County Animal Services, located at 1061 Al Bishop Drive, the next afternoon.

The puppy’s ribs, lumbar vertebrae, pelvic bones, and all bony prominences were visible from a distance, with no discernible body fat and a noticeable loss of muscle mass, according to the cruelty examination.

What we don't know:

A good description of the man was not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear why the man chose that particular house to abandon the puppy.

What's next:

The man, once identified, could face aggravated animal cruelty charges.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org , or by texting CSGA and the tip to 738477.