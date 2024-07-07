Severe storms toss trampolines, shut off powers in north Georgia

article

More than 16,000 are without power as heavy storms pass through north Georgia on Sunday night.

The National Weather Center in Peachtree City has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett County until 2:45 a.m. on Monday.

Weather officials say serious thunderstorms have already dropped between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain in the area and an additional 1 inch may be possible.

Drivers should avoid flooded roads and watch out for any flash floods near creeks and streams.

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST BY DOWNLOADING THE FREE FOX 5 STORM TEAM APP AND FOLLOWING @FOX5STORMTEAM ON X, FORMERLY TWITTER

In Hall County, officials say they've seen downed trees and power lines with the highest damage in the Clermont Area.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

"If you have to drive, keep your speeds low and your headlights on," the Hall County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

A Hall County deputy shared a photo of a trampoline that was tossed onto the middle of Cleveland Highway by the strong winds.

(Hall County Sheriff's Office)

In Chamblee, authorities say they've heard reports that Peachtree Boulevard at Broad Street and the surrounding areas are flooded. Officers are asking drivers to be careful.

More storms on the way on Monday, Beryl prepares for landfall

Monday will provide another round of afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms with highs reaching the lower 90s. A similar pattern persists into Tuesday, but the long-term forecast sees drier air moving in as Tropical Storm Beryl gets absorbed by a trough, reducing overall rainfall totals.

Despite the relatively drier air, temperatures will still reach the low to mid-90s, though widespread triple-digit heat index values are unlikely.

Beryl is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and make landfall on the Texas coast near Corpus Christi early Monday. After landfall, Beryl will turn northeastward, moving over eastern Texas and Arkansas late Monday and Tuesday - storm surges up to 6 feet and up to 10 inches of rainfall are expected along part of the Texas Gulf coast.

Jonathan Stacey contributed to this report.