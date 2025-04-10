Severe storms batter North Georgia: Douglasville among hardest hit

The Brief Severe storms in North Georgia caused significant property damage, particularly in Douglasville, with large trees falling and damaging homes and roads. Large hail was reported across multiple counties, including Cobb, Cherokee, and Floyd, with sizes ranging from quarters to golf balls. Strong winds led to downed trees and power lines, with ongoing rain and storm activity expected to clear by Friday, followed by cooler temperatures over the weekend.



A powerful line of storms swept across North Georgia on Thursday night, unleashing strong winds, large hail, and widespread property damage in several metro Atlanta communities.

Douglasville was among the hardest-hit areas.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Multiple trees fell along Horton Place in Douglasville during a severe storm on April 10, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we know:

'A large tree fell onto a home on Horton Place, damaging the roof and siding. Although no injuries were reported, the impact from the tree caused significant damage. Additional trees in the neighborhood were also downed, including one that fell across a roadway and another that landed in a yard across the street.

Storm damage was not limited to Douglas County. Residents across Cobb, Cherokee, and Floyd counties reported large hail. In Acworth, hailstones reached the size of quarters. Woodstock saw even larger pieces, some roughly the size of a palm. In Floyd County, emergency officials recorded golf ball-sized hail falling near Cedartown.

The storms also produced strong straight-line winds that brought down trees and power lines across the region. While the heaviest weather had passed through downtown Atlanta by late evening, heavy rain and storm activity continued in areas further east, including Athens and Gainesville.

What we don't know:

Rainfall totals varied, with most areas receiving between half an inch and an inch, though some locations may have exceeded that once final measurements are confirmed.

The full extent of damage is not yet known.

What's next:

Overnight, temperatures were expected to dip slightly into the 50s, with some areas outside the city briefly touching the 40s, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team. By Friday morning, skies were forecast to dry out, leaving behind wet ground but minimal lingering precipitation.

Looking ahead, a brief round of showers is possible again Friday, but forecasters say clearer and drier conditions will return by Saturday. However, residents should prepare for a sharp drop in morning temperatures, with wind chills expected to make it feel like the 30s in some areas. Highs this weekend are projected to remain in the 50s and 60s across much of Georgia.