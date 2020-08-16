Several Georgia College students test positive for COVID-19 following first day of classes

Eighteen Georgia College students have tested positive for the coronavirus in the days leading up to and immediately following the first day of in-person learning.

Milledgeville’s Georgia College re-opened last Wednesday, August 12th, making it one of the first of Georgia’s 26 public colleges and universities to re-open for face-to-face education.

According to the liberal arts school’s website, there were already 9 students who tested positive for COVID-19 before the first day. The school’s online data lists positive student cases as early as August 7th.

The college website states:

“Georgia College is requesting that all students, faculty, staff and visitors complete a daily self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms before returning to campus or interacting with the campus community face-to-face.”

Another 9 students tested positive from Wednesday through Friday, the first three days of classes.

Advertisement

These are the first reported student cases at the school, which has about 7,000 total enrolled.

The Georgia College website also provides information about previously confirmed employee cases.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

In June, 6 employees tested positive. In July that number doubled to 12.

There is no August tally for employee cases listed on the website, but the “managing COVID” section states:

"A committee of representatives from emergency preparedness, health care, student services and other departments is monitoring any outbreaks of COVID-19 on campus. GC will continue to work with local and state partners on this effort.”

FOX5’s Alex Whittler reached out to Georgia College representatives for comment about what’s next for the students who’ve tested positive and other measures taken to slow the spread on campus. Representatives did not immediately respond.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.