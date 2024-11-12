Several ATVs stolen in Dallas, Paulding County Sheriff's Office asking for help

article

Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding suspects connected to a burglary off Buchanan Highway in Dallas.

Deputies responded to the scene on Nov. 6 around 5:45 p.m. and discovered that several all-terrain vehicles and other property had been stolen after a break-in. Investigators say three Can-Am four-wheelers, one Can-Am side-by-side, chainsaws, and additional power equipment were among the items taken.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division processed the scene for evidence, but they are now appealing to anyone with information to come forward. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting "CSGA" and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered, and tipsters do not have to provide their names or identifying information.