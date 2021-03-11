Set collapses on Colombian journalist during soccer show

A sports journalist in Colombia is recovering after a set crash on Wednesday.

Cameras caught a wall monitor crash down on journalist Carlos Orduz during a soccer show on ESPN Colombia.

The show quickly went to a break.

Orduz later shared a video to social media saying he was fine other than a few bruises.

