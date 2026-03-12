Services announced for security guard killed at Acworth bar
ACWORTH, Ga. - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a security guard who was shot and killed while working at an Acworth bar over the weekend.
What we know:
Family and friends will gather to honor 28-year-old Jordan Alexander Jones, who police say was shot March 7 outside Saddle Bar on Cowan Road.
According to arrangements released by the family, visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. March 19 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory on Scenic Highway South in Lawrenceville.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. March 20 at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Norcross. A repast will follow the service. Arrangements are being handled by Christian Memorial Funeral Home.
The backstory:
Jones was working security at the bar when police say he was shot after breaking up a fight involving the suspect. Officers responded around 2:46 a.m. and found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he later died.
Police say 25-year-old Daniel Di Vonne Parsons is accused of shooting Jones. Investigators say Parsons had allegedly been involved in a fight before leaving and returning with a firearm.
Parsons is currently being held in the Cobb County jail without bond. He faces multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
PREVIOUS: Accused shooter facing new charges after killing Acworth security guard
Friends have described Jones as a "gentle giant" who was always looking out for others. Before his death, he was preparing to attend training camp with the Michigan Arsenal, a professional arena football team.
RELATED: