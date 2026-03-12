Services announced for security guard killed at Acworth bar

article

The Brief Visitation for Jordan Alexander Jones will be March 19 in Lawrenceville. Funeral services are scheduled for March 20 in Norcross. Jones was shot and killed while working security at an Acworth bar.



Funeral arrangements have been announced for a security guard who was shot and killed while working at an Acworth bar over the weekend.

What we know:

Family and friends will gather to honor 28-year-old Jordan Alexander Jones, who police say was shot March 7 outside Saddle Bar on Cowan Road.

According to arrangements released by the family, visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. March 19 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory on Scenic Highway South in Lawrenceville.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. March 20 at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Norcross. A repast will follow the service. Arrangements are being handled by Christian Memorial Funeral Home.

The backstory:

Jones was working security at the bar when police say he was shot after breaking up a fight involving the suspect. Officers responded around 2:46 a.m. and found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he later died.

Police say 25-year-old Daniel Di Vonne Parsons is accused of shooting Jones. Investigators say Parsons had allegedly been involved in a fight before leaving and returning with a firearm.

Parsons is currently being held in the Cobb County jail without bond. He faces multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Friends have described Jones as a "gentle giant" who was always looking out for others. Before his death, he was preparing to attend training camp with the Michigan Arsenal, a professional arena football team.

