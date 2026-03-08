'Gentle giant': Friends remember man killed in Acworth bar shooting

The Brief Friends are remembering 28-year-old Jordan Jones, who was killed Saturday during a shooting at a bar in Acworth. Jones' former teammates said he was a "gentle giant" and like a brother to all. Accused shooter Daniel Di Vonne Parsons is being held at the Cobb County jail without bond.



Three childhood friends and former teammates are remembering their loved one after he was shot and killed while working security at an Acworth bar on Saturday.

What we know:

Friends said 28-year-old Jordan Jones was a "gentle giant" and a "big brother" who was always looking out for them.

Jones was allegedly shot by Daniel Di Vonne Parsons, 25, after breaking up the fight between Parsons and another person at Saddle Bar.

What they're saying:

"It kind of feels like a nightmare that I'm just kind of waiting to wake up from," said Jalen Virgil, one of Jones' longtime friends and former teammate at Mountain View High School.

Dijon Joseph, another friend and former teammate, said even though Jones was an only child, he was a big brother to his team.

"He was somebody who always brought everybody in. He's that big brother figure that always has his arm around you," Joseph explained.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Jordan Jones and his friends

K'Maron Patterson said he questions why his friend was taken from him.

"He was a hero. He was a gentle giant. He lit up the room when he walked in. He was a big guy, so you knew if anybody needed help, he was going to be the one to step in," said Patterson.

His friends said that they will never forget Jones.

"The impact he made on my life is something that is always going to resonate with me for the rest of my life. It's never going to change. I'll never stop thinking about him," Joseph said.

The backstory:

Police responded to the bar on Cowan Road around 2:46 a.m., where they found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Parsons is being held in the Cobb County jail without bond. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Dig deeper:

Before his death, Jones was set to join the Michigan Arsenal, a pro arena football team, for their upcoming training camp. Owner George Bradford shared a statement with FOX 5 offering his thoughts and prayers.

"Jordan was a remarkable young man whose talent, drive, and character stood out from the moment we connected with him. We were truly looking forward to welcoming him to our training camp and watching him grow within our organization," Bradford said.

What's next:

Jones' family said they are in the process of planning his funeral arrangements.