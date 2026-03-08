Security guard killed in Acworth bar shooting identified by police

article

The Brief Police have identified a security guard who was shot in the back after de-escalating a fight. Jordan Alexander Jones, 28, was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone after being shot, but tragically died at the hospital. Authorities arrested Daniel Di Vonne Parsons, 25, in connection with the shooting.



Police have identified a security guard killed early Saturday morning at a recently opened Acworth bar after breaking up a fight.

What we know:

Jordan Alexander Jones, 28, of Lawrenceville, was allegedly shot by Daniel Di Vonne Parsons, 25, after breaking up the fight between Parsons and another person, Acworth police said.

Saddle Bar management said Jones, who was working security at the bar, stepped in after seeing a man assault a woman. Jones was able to defuse the situation, but Parsons allegedly retrieved a firearm and shot him in the parking lot.

"Our entire Saddlebar team is grieving the loss of a brave individual who put himself in harm’s way to protect someone else. His courage and selflessness will not be forgotten," the bar owner posted to social media.

Police responded to the bar on Cowan Road around 2:46 a.m., where they found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Parsons is charged with murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. He was booked into the Cobb County jail and is being held without bond.

What they're saying:

Jones’ alma mater, Mountain View High School, and the University of West Alabama, posted tributes to him after his passing.

"Jordan was a proud Bear who made a lasting impact on our program as both a student-athlete and later as a coach," Mountain View staff said in a statement. "Jordan was a leader on and off the field and a tremendous role model for our student-athletes."