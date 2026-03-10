Accused shooter facing new charges after killing Acworth security guard

article

The Brief A man accused of shooting and killing an Acworth security guard at a newly opened bar is facing more charges. Daniel Di Vonne Parsons is facing additional charges for simple battery and simple assault. Parsons is also accused of assaulting another security guard.



The man accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Jordan Jones is facing new charges after the deadly incident that happened at a newly opened Acworth bar over the weekend.

What we know:

Daniel Di Vonne Parsons, 25, is charged with murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, two counts of simple battery and simple assault in connection with the shooting that happened at Saddle Bar early Saturday morning.

Investigators conducted several interviews and reviewed video of the incident that showed Parsons had allegedly been in a fight with two women before the shooting. Parson is also accused of assault on a different security guard who was working at the time.

Dig deeper:

Saddle Bar management said in a statement after the shooting that Jones had stepped in after seeing Parsons assault the women. Jones defused the situation, but Parsons went to retrieve a firearm before coming back and shooting Jones in the parking lot.

Officers responded to the bar on Cowan Road around 2:46 a.m., where they found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died.

Parsons is being held in the Cobb County jail without bond.

What they're saying:

Friends described Jones as a "gentle giant" who was always looking out for others.

"He was a hero. He was a gentle giant. He lit up the room when he walked in. He was a big guy, so you knew if anybody needed help, he was going to be the one to step in," K'Maron Patterson, one of Jones' longtime friends, told FOX 5.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say whether Parson knew the two women he allegedly assaulted or if they recovered the gun used in the shooting.