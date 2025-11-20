Expand / Collapse search
2 dead after wrong-way driver crash on I-285EB at Buford Highway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  November 20, 2025 7:00am EST
Doraville
FOX 5 Atlanta
A serious crash on Interstate 285 eastbound near Buford Highway is causing serious backups on Thursday morning.

DORAVILLE, Ga. - A fatal crash closed several lanes early Thursday morning on Interstate 285 eastbound near Buford Highway.

According to Doraville police, a car began driving in the wrong direction up an exit ramp from Buford Highway to I-285. After striking another vehicle on the ramp, the offending vehicle continued on its path and made its way onto the interstate, traveling in the wrong direction.

It was at this time that the offending vehicle crashed into another vehicle, resulting in a fire.

It was initially reported that one person in the offending vehicle was deceased on the scene and 6 people were transported to a hospital.

Police just told FOX 5 Atlanta that one of those people, who was a passenger in a van, has also died. The other passengers remain at Grady Memorial Hospital as of 7 a.m.

Doraville police say they expect to clear the scene within the next 45 minutes. 

It appears the crash happened around 5 a.m.  Other drivers may want to seek alternate routes until the scene can be cleared.

Follow SKYFOX Traffic on X for the very latest information. 

OTHER CRASHES

A crash shortly after 6 a.m. impacted multiple lanes on I-75/I-85 before University Avenue.

Another crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on I-75NB near Marietta Highway. That crash has already moved to the shoulder. 

This is breaking news. Check back frequently for updates.

