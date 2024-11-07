Serious crash closes all SB lanes on Camp Creek Parkway Thursday morning

A serious crash closed all southbound lanes on Camp Creek Parkway near Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Fulton County Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:20 a.m. It is believed a motorcyclist was involved.

At this time, it is unknown how long the closure will last.

