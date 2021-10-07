Serial child molester sentenced to life in prison in Cobb County

A previously convicted child molester has been sentenced to life in prison after Cobb County investigators say they found more victims in the last decade.

Michael Shane Kilgore originally pled guilty to child molestation in 1998.

A new investigation started in 2018 when Kilgore's niece told her mom about being molested by "Uncle Shane" three years before when she was 6 years old.

Her mother, police say, was also a victim of Kilgore when she was a child.

The family reported the molestation to Cobb County police and in their investigation, they say they found five other victims.

At the trial, all of his victims testified against Kilgore and after deliberating, a jury found Kilgore guilty of aggravated sexual battery, child molestation, and first-degree child cruelty.

Cobb County Chief Judge Robert Leonard sentenced Kilgore to life in prison without parole, telling him "I don’t expect that you will ever take a breath in the free world again."

"Kilgore is a serial child molester who terrorized multiple victims over multiple decades," Assistant District Attorney David Bailey said. "I am thankful for the jury and all who made sacrifices so this predator would never have access to a child again."

