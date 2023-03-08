Senate votes against DC criminal code revisions

The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday against a disapproval resolution that would overturn D.C.'s criminal code revisions.

By a vote of 81-14-1, the senators passed the H.J.Res.26, the D.C. Crime Disapproval Resolution, with one senator voting "present."

The votes comes after weeks of debate over a proposed overhaul of D.C.'s criminal code, that was approved by the D.C. Coucil late last year. The update was the first comprehensive revision of the District's criminal code, which defines crimes and how sentences should be handed down, since it was created by Congress in 1901.

The criminal code bill, which aimed to reduce the maximum penalties for burglary, carjacking and robbery, has divided lawmakers both at the local and federal level.

Mayor Muriel Bowser initially vetoed the changes after they were approved, but in January, the D.C. Council overrode her veto with a 12-1 vote.

In her veto, Mayor Bowser said the maximum penalty reductions send "the wrong message" regarding crime prevention. Bowser also was in opposition to a measure that would permit jury trials in most misdemeanor cases. She said the sudden jump in jury trials would inundate the local justice system.

Following the override, in February, the U.S. House voted to repeal the update. On Monday, the D.C. Council announced it had sent a letter to the Senate asking to withdraw the criminal code changes. Despite the letter, the Senate said it still intended to vote on the disapproval resolution.

Ahead of the Senate vote on the criminal code, President Biden took heat from his own party for saying he would sign the Senate resolution, should it pass. Now, the resolution is headed to the President's desk.

Once the resolution is in place, the District will operate as if the council never voted to approve the new code. D.C. will continue to operate under the 100-year-old criminal code.

Prior to the Senate vote, protesters took to the streets near Congress to voice their opposition to the new criminal code being struck down by federal officials. The protesters marched from Union State to the Capitol during the rally, blocking off First Street and Constitution Avenue.

U.S. Capitol police were forced to arrest over a dozen protesters during the rally, including D.C. shadow Representative Oye Owolewa.

"It's a shame. You know, we all elected Joe Biden. 95% of DC residents voted for Joe Biden. It looks like he turned his back on us," Rep. Owolew tells FOX 5. "President Biden decided to side with the GOP in attacking D.C. autonomy. So we all rose up, spoke about it, we put it on the line."