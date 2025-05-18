Firefighters save two from blaze at Roswell's Aspen Pointe Apartments

article

The Brief Firefighters rescued two people trapped in a third-story apartment during a fire at Aspen Pointe Apartment Complex in Roswell. The Roswell Fire Department responded quickly, arriving within five minutes to find thick smoke and active flames. The fire department emphasized the importance of smoke alarms, advising regular testing and replacement if over 10 years old.



Firefighters rescued two people from a burning apartment building in Roswell on Saturday evening after a blaze broke out at the Aspen Pointe Apartment Complex.

What we know:

The Roswell Fire Department said crews were dispatched shortly after 7:30 p.m. and arrived on scene within five minutes to find thick black smoke and active flames coming from multiple units.

Firefighters located and rescued two victims trapped in a third-story apartment. Both were handed off to American Medical Response personnel and transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

In the wake of the incident, the fire department reminded residents of the importance of smoke alarms. "Smoke alarms save lives. Make sure you have working smoke alarms inside every bedroom, outside sleeping areas, and on every level of your home," the department said in a statement. "Test them monthly and never disable them. If your smoke alarm is over 10 years old, it should be replaced."