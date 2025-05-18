High-speed motorcycle chase ends in crash and hospitalization in Hart County

The Brief A motorcyclist led deputies on a high-speed chase exceeding 120 mph, crashing into a fence and being hospitalized with injuries. The chase spanned multiple towns, starting on Bowersville Highway and ending on Freedom Church Road in the Vanna community. The rider, David William Maddox, faces multiple charges including felony fleeing, reckless driving, and speeding; the incident is under investigation.



A motorcyclist who led deputies on a high-speed chase exceeding 120 mph crashed into a fence early Saturday morning and was hospitalized with injuries, according to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The pursuit began around midnight on May 17, when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling over 100 mph on Bowersville Highway. Authorities said the driver refused to stop, prompting a pursuit through multiple towns.

The chase continued onto Highway 17 South, weaving through Canon and Royston, before the motorcycle turned onto Freedom Church Road in the Vanna community. Near Pullian Lane, the driver lost control and collided with a fence.

Emergency crews responded, and the rider — identified as 37-year-old David William Maddox of Hartwell — was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.

What's next:

Maddox faces multiple charges including felony fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, speeding, driving on a limited permit, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, and passing in a no passing zone.

What we don't know:

The incident remains under investigation by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office.