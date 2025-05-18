Cherokee County bids farewell to Battalion Chief T.C. Capps after 30 years of service

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services honors Battalion Chief Thomas "T.C." Capps, a 30-year-veteran, on his retirement on May 16, 2025. (Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services )

The Brief Battalion Chief Thomas "T.C." Capps retired after a 30-year career, celebrated with a ceremonial "final ride" and a retirement luncheon attended by colleagues and family. Fire Chief Eddie Robinson praised Capps for his exemplary leadership, dedication, and integrity, presenting him with a commemorative helmet plaque and ceremonial fire axe. Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services expressed gratitude for Capps' impactful service, highlighting his lasting legacy and influence on the department.



Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services honored Battalion Chief Thomas "T.C." Capps this week as he retired after a 30-year career marked by dedication, leadership and unwavering service to the community.

What we know:

Chief Capps was recognized Friday morning with a ceremonial "final ride" aboard Battalion 3, a unit with special meaning to him. The tribute marked the end of a distinguished career filled with milestones and memories in the line of duty.

Earlier in the week, a retirement luncheon was held at the Cherokee County Fire Training Complex, where friends, family, and both current and retired firefighters gathered to celebrate his service. The event featured shared stories, laughter, and heartfelt gratitude, underscoring the deep impact Capps made on those he worked alongside.

What they're saying:

Fire Chief Eddie Robinson presented Capps with a commemorative helmet plaque and ceremonial fire axe at the luncheon, calling him "a true example of what leadership in the fire service should be."

"Chief Capps represents everything that’s right about the fire service—dedication, humility, and a fierce loyalty to his team," Robinson said. "He has always led with heart and integrity, and he exemplifies the true meaning of leadership and brotherhood. His presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on in the lives and careers he’s helped shape."

Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services extended its appreciation to Capps for his decades of service, saying his leadership has left a lasting mark on the department.

"Please join us in wishing Chief Capps the very best in his well-earned retirement," the department said. "You will be greatly missed, Chief."